Payton (Achilles) contributed eight points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist across 17 minutes during Tuesday's 136-125 win over the Thunder.

Payton was questionable heading into the contest with Achilles soreness, but he suited up for a fifth straight game and provided his usual production off the bench. Since returning to action following a lengthy injury absence, Payton has averaged 5.2 points and 3.4 rebounds in 14.0 minutes over five appearances.