Payton finished with 18 points (8-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals in 26 minutes during Monday's 114-105 loss to the Nuggets.

Payton has come in handy as a sixth man. Stephen Curry gets little rest when healthy, and his ailing back almost produced a scratch for the All-Star. Payton will be instrumental in keeping. Curry fresh as the payoffs approach, and it wouldn't be surprising to see an uptick in Payton's production down the stretch.