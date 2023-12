Coach Steve Kerr said Payton (calf) participated in half-court live action during Wednesday's but his status for Thursday's game versus Miami is uncertain, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Payton has missed Golden State's last 12 games due to a right calf strain. While his return to practice is a good sign that he will return to action soon, an official injury report should clarify Payton's status for Thursday's contest.