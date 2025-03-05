Payton (nose) has been listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Nets, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Payton missed Tuesday's win against the Knicks but is trending toward returning to the floor for the Warriors in Brooklyn on Thursday. The 31-year-old guard is averaging 5.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 56.4 percent from the floor this season.