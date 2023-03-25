Payton (abdoment) is considered probable for Sunday's tilt against the Timberwolves, Madeline Kenney of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Payton went through a light practice Saturday and his status Sunday will seemingly depend on how he is feeling closer to tip-off. He has not played for the Warriors since being traded from Portland on Feb. 12. Thus, if he does indeed get the green light, expect him to get eased back into the swing of things.
