Payton registered 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 21 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 123-114 win over the Jazz.

The veteran guard came close to his second double-double of the season, with the first coming Nov. 29 against the Pelicans. Payton has been a consistent part of the Warriors' backcourt rotation of late, seeing double-digit minutes in eight straight games and averaging 6.6 points, 3.6 boards, 2.4 assists and 1.3 combined steals and blocks in 14.1 minutes a contest.