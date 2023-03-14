The Warriors announced Monday that Payton (abdomen) is making good progress in his recovery and has started on-court activities. He's expected to ramp up his on-court workouts in the next few days.

Payton is still recovering from a right adductor injury and hasn't seen any live action since Golden State acquired him from Portland on Feb. 12. He's set for another evaluation in 10 days, and if his workouts continue to go as planned, it's certainly possible the defensive-minded guard could be back in action before the end of the regular season.