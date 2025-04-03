The Warriors announced Thursday that Payton (thumb) is making good progress in his recovery, and although he won't play in Thursday's game versus the Lakers, he will be considered day-to-day moving forward.
Payton suffered a partial tear of a ligament in his left thumb against Miami on March 25 and has missed Golden State's previous three contests. Although Payton will remain sidelined Thursday, it appears that he will attempt to return to action before the end of the regular season.
