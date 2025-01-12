Coach Steve Kerr said Payton (calf) was limited at Sunday's practice and is questionable for Monday's game against the Raptors, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Payton has missed nine straight games but is nearing a return to game action. He said Friday that he's aiming to suit up during Golden State's current road trip, which has only two stops left -- Monday in Toronto and Wednesday in Minnesota. Even when Payton is cleared to play, he'll likely have a limited role off the bench for the struggling Warriors.