Payton (knee) has been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Hawks.
Payton missed Thursday's win against the Raptors to nurse soreness in his left knee. If he gets ruled out for Saturday's game in Atlanta, the Warriors will likely turn to Buddy Hield and Gui Santos to shoulder the load.
