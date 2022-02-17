Payton racked up 12 points (5-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one block and six steals over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 117-116 loss to the Nuggets.

Payton was given his first start since Jan. 13 and paid dividends with the big defensive effort. His six steals tied a career high and marked his third game with multiple thefts in February. Payton also tallied double-digit points for the first time since Jan. 11. He has played well as a starter this season, but it's not clear whether he'll remain in that role or revert to the bench moving forward.