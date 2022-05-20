Payton (elbow) is expected to be sidelined at least one more week before he gets re-evaluated, C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Payton has been sidelined since fracturing his left elbow on May 3, which has resulted in five games missed. He is reportedly making good progress in his recovery process and has begun to do light individual on-court activities. However, a return for the Western Conference Finals does not look likely at this point.