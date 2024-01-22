The Warriors announced Monday that Payton (hamstring) will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
This likely rules Payton out until Feb. 7 against the 76ers. Payton has been sidelined since he suffered a hamstring strain on Jan. 2, but he's making good progress and has been cleared for individual workouts.
