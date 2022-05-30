Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Payton (elbow) participated in Monday's practice, but the guard didn't scrimmage, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Payton has been sidelined since breaking his elbow during the Warriors' second-round series against the Grizzlies. However, there's been optimism the defensive-minded guard would return if Golden State advanced to the Finals. While Payton's status for Thursday's Game 1 remains to be determined, he appears to be trending in the right direction. Across six playoff appearances, he's averaged 7.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.8 combined steals-plus-blocks in 18.0 minutes. If Payton is able to return, he'd certainly play a role in trying to slow down Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.