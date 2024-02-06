Payton (hamstring) returned to practice Tuesday and is viewed as day-to-day, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Payton has been sidelined since Jan. 2 because of a Grade 2 left hamstring strain and has been limited to just four contests since Nov. 18 due to hamstring, calf and foot injuries. His ramp-up process will likely be a gradual one, so he likely won't be available for either end of the Warriors' upcoming back-to-back set Wednesday versus the 76ers and Thursday versus the Pacers, per Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News. Whenever he's cleared to play again, Payton's hounding defense would be a welcome addition to Golden State's bench unit.