Payton (abdomen) has intensified his on-court workouts and is expected to participate in Saturday's practice.
Payton has not played for Golden State since being traded from Portland on Feb. 12 while rehabilitating his right adductor. After Saturday's practice, his status for Sunday's game versus Minnesota will be determined.
