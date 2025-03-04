Payton (nose) will not play Tuesday against the Knicks.
Payton suffered a nasal laceration during Monday's 119-101 win over the Hornets, and though he was hopeful to play Tuesday, the Warriors will hold him out. With Payton sidelined, it's possible that Moses Moody soaks up a bit more run for the Warriors.
More News
-
Warriors' Gary Payton: Day-to-day with nose injury•
-
Warriors' Gary Payton: Doesn't return Monday•
-
Warriors' Gary Payton: Exits to locker room Monday•
-
Warriors' Gary Payton: Makes return from ankle issue•
-
Warriors' Gary Payton: Sidesteps injury report Friday•
-
Warriors' Gary Payton: Won't play Thursday•