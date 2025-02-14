Payton (right peroneal contusion) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Rockets, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

After a 14-point performance in Wednesday's loss to the Mavericks, Payton will miss Thursday's game with a right peroneal contusion. The veteran guard's production on both ends of the floor will be missed against Houston, with Brandin Podziemski shouldering the load in the backcourt as a starter alongside Stephen Curry with Buddy Hield set to come off the bench.