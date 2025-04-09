Payton (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.
Payton will miss a second straight game for the Warriors as he continues to nurse a knee issue. Golden State will likely lean on Gui Santos, Buddy Hield and Moses Moody due to the absence of the defensive-minded guard.
