Payton racked up zero points (0-1 FG), two rebounds and one assist over 11 minutes during Thursday's 125-122 loss to the Bulls.

Payton was held scoreless for the third time over his last seven appearances despite playing double-digit minutes in six of those contests. The defensive-minded wing's reserve role is consistent when healthy, but he remains outside of fantasy relevant in standard leagues. Payton may see an uptick in playing time and usage if Stephen Curry (ankle) has to miss multiple games after leaving Thursday's loss early, but the former is more of a wait-and-see option as opposed to a must-roster replacement, as Chris Paul, Brandin Podziemski and Klay Thompson will presumably absorb most of Curry's missing usage.