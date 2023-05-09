Payton notched 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists over 23 minutes during Monday's 104-101 loss to the Lakers in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Payton drew his first start of the playoffs and played well across 23 minutes, his most since suffering an injury in Game 2 of the opening-round series versus Sacramento. The defensive-minded guard was left open on numerous occasions and took advantage by collecting a playoff-high 15 points, but it's unclear if the Warriors will stick with the same game plan, as they face a 3-1 hole with the series shifting back to Golden State.