Payton notched 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 102-98 win over the Nuggets.

Payton's 15 points tied Klay Thompson for second on the team behind Stephen Curry (30 points) and were the most Payton registered in the five-game series. The sixth-year guard also chipped in three boards, three dimes and two steals while playing turnover-free ball across 26 minutes. Payton's minutes fluctuated throughout the series, and that could again be the case in the Conference Semifinals against either Memphis or Minnesota.