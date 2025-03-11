Payton chipped in 26 points (11-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 28 minutes during Monday's 130-120 win over the Trail Blazers.

Payton, who typically has a very low usage rate with most of his attention focused on the defensive side of things, erupted for a career-high 26 points in the win. Lines like these have been few and far between for Payton, so fantasy managers should be hesitant to chase after more performances like these. Payton's role will also decrease if Jonathan Kuminga (ankle) and/or Brandin Podziemski (back) return to action soon.