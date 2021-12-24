Payton recorded 22 points (9-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block over 33 minutes during Thursday's 113-104 victory over the Grizzlies.

Payton got the start while both Jordan Poole and Damion Lee were out due to protocols, and he scored a season-high 22 points. However, his production has decreased significantly overall since his hot start, especially in the steals department. When the Warriors are healthy, he's a fringe streaming option in deep leagues, even on four-game weeks.