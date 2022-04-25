Payton finished with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one steal over seven minutes during Sunday's 126-121 loss to Denver.

While Payton typically isn't an overly strong fantasy option, he usually plays a larger role for coach Steve Kerr off the bench. Prior to Sunday, Payton had played at least 14 minutes in 13 straight contests. Kerr instead opted to roll with Jordan Poole (39 minutes) and Andrew Wiggins (37) for longer stretches, while Andre Iguodala (13) and Jonathan Kuminga (11), who was a DNP-CD in Game 3, also factored into the mix.