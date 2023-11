Payton (illness) is available for Saturday's game versus the Cavaliers, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Payton will return to the lineup for Saturday's contest after missing the previous outing with a non-COVID illness. Payton is averaging 7.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.0 assists in 19.9 minutes across his first eight appearances of the season.