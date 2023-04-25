Head coach Steve Kerr said Tuesday that Payton (illness) wasn't himself in Game 4, but he expects the defensive-minded guard to play more in Game 5, C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

After posting 10.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.0 assists in 23.5 minutes over the first two matchups of the opening-round series, Payton missed Game 3 due to an illness and saw just seven minutes in Game 4. His defensive prowess makes him one of Golden State's best options on De'Aaron Fox, who's expected to play Wednesday despite a broken index finger on his shooting hand, so Payton's health and effectiveness should be a major storyline during the critical Game 5.