Payton (elbow) is likely to be available for Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Celtics on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Payton was expected to be sidelined 3-to-5 weeks after fracturing his left elbow against the Grizzlies in early May, and he should be available within that initial timeline. According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the defensive-minded guard may not immediately return to his usual role in the rotation after being out for a month, but he should be more involved as the series unfolds.