Payton will sign a 10-day contract with the Warriors, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. He will be available for Friday's game against the Wizards, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Payton saw his biggest chance in the NBA last season with the Wizards. He appeared in 29 games and averaged 3.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 14.9 minutes. He's a defensive specialist, and the Warriors are likely interested in what he can bring to a bench that has bouts of inconsistency on both ends of the floor.