Payton, who left Tuesday's win over Orlando due to a hamstring strain, will miss several weeks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports on Wednesday.
Payton was playing in his second game back following a month-long absence due to a calf strain when he suffered the hamstring injury. The defensive-minded wing has battled injuries his entire career, playing more than 30 games in a season just once (2021-22). In Payton's absence, Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski are candidates for increased roles.
