Payton will start at shooting guard in Friday's matchup with the Cavaliers,
Payton will replace Moses Moody in the starting lineup, as head coach Steve Kerr will look to add some more defense to the starting unit versus the Cavaliers strong backcourt. He scored six points, three rebounds and three steals across 16 minutes in his only other start this season.
