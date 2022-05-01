Payton will start Sunday's Game 1 against the Grizzlies, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

The Warriors decided to start both Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole during their Game 5 win over the Nuggets, but Golden State will adjust its starting unit for a second straight game, this time opting for more defense by inserting Payton. Across 16 starts this season, Payton averaged 9.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 23.4 minutes per game. While Payton will start, Poole is still expected to garner a sizable role off the bench.