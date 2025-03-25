Payton will start in Tuesday's game against the Heat, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

The veteran swingman will join the starting lineup for the first start since Jan. 31, pushing Quinten Post to the second unit. Payton is averaging 12.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 steals across 21.0 minutes per contest in 10 outings this month.