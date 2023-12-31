Payton (calf) finished Saturday's 132-122 loss to the Mavericks with two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one block over nine minutes.

Making his return from a 13-game absence due to a right calf strain, Payton took back a spot in the rotation from Moses Moody, who didn't leave the bench in a coach's decision. While Golden State values his defensive versatility, Payton may not have a path to taking on greater minutes now that he's healthy again, especially while rookie guard Brandin Podziemski has played his way into a larger role in recent weeks.