Payton (core) failed a physical exam Friday, which puts the agreed-upon four-team trade between the Warriors, Trail Blazers, Pistons and Hawks in jeopardy, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

According to the report, the Warriors discovered that Payton is dealing with an injury to his core muscle, which he had surgically repaired over the offseason. Payton's latest core-related setback could sideline him for up to three months, so the Warriors will have to decide whether they are willing to bring the veteran wing aboard with the likelihood he might not be available until late in the postseason. Golden State will have until Saturday to decide whether to go through with the trade or to have it rescinded. If the Warriors choose to rescind the deal, Golden State would get James Wiseman back from Detroit, while Payton would return to Portland and Saddiq Bey and Kevin Knox would return to Detroit.