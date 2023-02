Payton failed a physical exam which places the four-team trade between the Warriors, Blazers, Pistons and Hawks in jeopardy according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Warriors discovered that Payton has a core muscle injury that could sideline him for up to three months. The Warriors have until Saturday to decide whether to go through with the trade or to have it rescinded. Other players that will be impacted by their decision includes James Wiseman, Saddiq Bey and Kevin Knox.