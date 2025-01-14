Payton (calf) has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.

After sitting for 10 straight games due to a left calf strain, Payton will likely return to Golden State's lineup Wednesday. The 32-year-old guard is playing only 13.1 minutes per game over 28 contests (four starts) for the Warriors in 2024-25, but he could see decent run while Brandin Podziemski (abdomen) remains on the shelf. Payton's return would likely be bad news for Lindy Waters' playing time.