Payton is scheduled to have his abdominal injury re-evaluated Thursday, and there's optimism within the Warriors' organization that he'll be able to return before the regular season concludes, NBA Insider Brett Siegel reports.

The Warriors could certainly use GPII's defense, so he'll be a welcome sight once he's able to return, although it's unlikely he'll earn enough minutes to make a major impact in fantasy hoops. He'll likely be eased back into things slowly, so the end of the regular season will be more like a tune-up for him to prepare for post-season play.