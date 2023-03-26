Payton (abdomen) will make his season debut Sunday against the Timberwolves, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.
Payton was listed as probable for Sunday's contest, but now he's been upgraded and will be available to make his season debut. Given that he hasn't played in quite a while, he's expected to come off the bench under a strict minutes' restriction.
