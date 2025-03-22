Payton (knee) has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Hawks.
Payton will be back on the floor for the Warriors on Saturday after missing Thursday's win against the Raptors due to a knee issue. The veteran guard is averaging 6.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game this season, shooting 57.8 percent from the field.
More News
-
Warriors' Gary Payton: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Warriors' Gary Payton: Won't go Thursday•
-
Warriors' Gary Payton: Working through left knee soreness•
-
Warriors' Gary Payton: Posts 18 points from bench•
-
Warriors' Gary Payton: Scores career-high 26 points•
-
Warriors' Gary Payton: Just misses double-double Thursday•