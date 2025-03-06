Payton (nose) has been cleared to play in Thursday's game against the Nets.
Payton will return to the lineup for the Warriors after missing Tuesday's win against the Knicks. The defensive-minded guard is averaging 5.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 56.4 percent from the floor.
