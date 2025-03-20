Payton (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Raptors.
Payton was added to the injury report with left knee soreness, and the issue is significant enough to sideline him Thursday. Look for Buddy Hield and Gui Santos to see more opportunities in Payton's absence.
