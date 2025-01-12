Share Video

Payton (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Raptors, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Payton will miss his 10th straight game due to a left calf strain. The hope was that he would be able to return at some point during the Warriors' four-game road trip, which wraps up Wednesday against the Timberwolves.

