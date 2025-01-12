Payton (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Raptors, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Payton will miss his 10th straight game due to a left calf strain. The hope was that he would be able to return at some point during the Warriors' four-game road trip, which wraps up Wednesday against the Timberwolves.
More News
-
Warriors' Gary Payton: Questionable for Monday•
-
Warriors' Gary Payton: Hopeful to return during road trip•
-
Warriors' Gary Payton: Out another week•
-
Warriors' Gary Payton: Not ready to play Saturday•
-
Warriors' Gary Payton: Out at least one week with calf strain•
-
Warriors' Gary Payton: Will suit up•