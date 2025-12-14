site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Warriors' Gary Payton: Won't play Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Payton (illness) will not play Sunday against Portland.
Payton is a fringe rotation player for Golden State, so his absence won't make many waves in fantasy hoops.
