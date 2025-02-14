Payton has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Rockets with a right peroneal contusion, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Payton finished with 14 points, two rebounds and one steal in 16 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Mavericks, but he may have gotten injured at some point along the way. The veteran guard will get some added time to heal up from the peroneal contusion, as Thursday's game is the Warriors' final contest before the All-Star break.