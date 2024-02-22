Payton (illness) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Lakers.
Payton was questionable for Thursday's matchup due to an illness, and he'll be unavailable for the Warriors' first game following the All-Star break. Lester Quinones and Moses Moody could see additional run Thursday.
