Warriors' Gary Payton: Won't play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Payton (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Milwaukee.
Payton will take a seat Wednesday after sustaining a sprained left ankle. His absence could open up more minutes for Will Richard, while Buddy Hield or Pat Spencer could enter the rotation. Payton's next chance to play will come Friday against Sacramento.
More News
-
Warriors' Gary Payton: Nursing left ankle sprain•
-
Warriors' Gary Payton: Posts 15 points with second unit•
-
Warriors' Gary Payton: Productive off bench Saturday•
-
Warriors' Gary Payton: All-around performance Thursday•
-
Warriors' Gary Payton: Off injury report•
-
Warriors' Gary Payton: Won't play Sunday•