Payton has been ruled out for the remainder of Tuesday's game versus the Kings due to a right calf injury, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Payton tallied seven points, five rebounds, two steals, one block and one assist in 17 minutes before exiting Tuesday's contest early. With Chris Paul (leg) also out, the Warriors' bench backcourt will be left short-handed. Payton's status for Thursday's matchup with the Clippers is uncertain.