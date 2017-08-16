Warriors' Georges Niang: Inks deal with Golden State
Niang signed a partially guaranteed contract with the Warriors on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Niang, a 2016 second-round pick who played sparingly with the Pacers as a rookie before being waived in July, will receive the chance to compete for a roster spot with the reigning NBA champs. More realistically though, the Warriors likely plan to stash Niang with their G-League affiliate in Santa Cruz, as the 24-year-old has only a small chance of beating out the likes of Omri Casspi, Jordan Bell and Kevon Looney for one of the final available spots at forward.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Millsap highlights FA roundup
Chris Towers highlights the moves to know about from the first week of NBA free agency.
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...