Niang signed a partially guaranteed contract with the Warriors on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Niang, a 2016 second-round pick who played sparingly with the Pacers as a rookie before being waived in July, will receive the chance to compete for a roster spot with the reigning NBA champs. More realistically though, the Warriors likely plan to stash Niang with their G-League affiliate in Santa Cruz, as the 24-year-old has only a small chance of beating out the likes of Omri Casspi, Jordan Bell and Kevon Looney for one of the final available spots at forward.