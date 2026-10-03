Niang was seen playing some small-ball center during Thursday's scrimmage, and head coach Steve Kerr said he's "capable of playing small-ball five, but you've got to put the right group around him," Luca Evans of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Kerr noted that Niang's inclusion in small-ball lineups could "really be lethal" on the offensive end, though he has some concerns with rim protection. The Warriors have plenty of experience utilizing Draymond Green as a small-ball five, and with Kristaps Porzingis (undisclosed) without a timetable, Kerr could try Niang at center on occasion, especially if any combination of Porzingis, Green and Al Horford misses time during the season.